A fire damaged a residence in Upper Leacock Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded just before 2:30 p.m. to the residence in the area of Blaine and North Maple avenues for the reported fire. The intersection is near Leola Community Park and just of Route 23.

Upper Leacock Fire Chief Mike King said the fire caused damage to most of the house and especially the second floor. No one was inside the residence by the time firefighters arrived.

EMS evaluated one person at the scene, King said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.