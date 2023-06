A fire damaged an Ephrata Borough home on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Fulton Street at 12:04 p.m. for a report of a fire.

A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said at least six fire departments responded to the scene. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was reported under control at 1:46 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.