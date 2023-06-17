A fire damaged an Ephrata Borough home on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Fulton Street at 12:04 p.m. for a report of a fire.
A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said at least six fire departments responded to the scene. There were no reported injuries.
The fire was reported under control at 1:46 p.m.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.