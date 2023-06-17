Ephrata house fire

Firefighters look to extinguish hot spots after a fire destroyed 104 and 106 West Fulton Street in Ephrata Saturday June 17, 2023.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

A fire damaged an Ephrata Borough home on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Fulton Street at 12:04 p.m. for a report of a fire. 

A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said at least six fire departments responded to the scene. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was reported under control at 1:46 p.m. 

