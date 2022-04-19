A Reamstown aluminum company was damaged after a fire broke out late Tuesday morning, according to Reamstown Fire Company.

The fire started at Boose Aluminum Foundry at 77 North Reamstown Road in East Cocalico Township shortly before noon, Chief Scott Achey told an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

Though the complex consists of a single building, Achey said the foundry is a “conglomerate of buildings all put into one,” with numerous structural additions over the years that created a tight network of corridors that made firefighting efforts difficult.

“It was a really tight complex to get around,” he said.

Firefighters also had difficulty bringing water to the site, having to lay numerous long hoses.

Dozens of firefighting units were called to the scene, including a state police fire marshal. Firefighters fought the blaze defensively from outside the complex as the roof continued to weaken.

No workers or firefighters were injured in the blaze, which continued to grow through the afternoon’s strong winds.

Achey was not sure what caused the fire, which began near – but not in – a dust collection system at the plant.

It was not clear when the fire was under control. Firefighters were still at the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Achey could not be reached later in the afternoon for an estimate on the amount of damage the structure sustained.