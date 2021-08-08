A fire damaged a duplex in Ephrata on Sunday afternoon, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Crews were dispatched at 12:08 p.m. to the blaze at 120 E. Locust St., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Three residents and at least one pet lived in the duplex, according to Jim Kiefer, president of Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company. The residents were not home at the time the fire started.

The fire appeared to start on the third floor in the attic and burned through the roof, according to radio dispatch.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, according to dispatch.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of 4:46 p.m. Sunday, Kiefer said.

The house’s residents will likely be displaced, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

No civilian injuries were reported. A member of Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company was taken to the hospital for an eye injury, Kiefer said.

An estimate of the damage caused was not available as of Sunday afternoon.