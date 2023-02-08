Patrick Kemper was asleep in the Lancaster Motel in East Lampeter Township on Wednesday morning when he was woken up by a loud scream and the smell of smoke from a fire that started in a neighboring room.

That fire damaged at least three rooms of the motel, but investigators are still determining what sparked the blaze.

Crews responded at 10:48 a.m. for the reported fire near the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Eastbrook Road near Rockvale Outlets, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Kemper said he only had enough time to grab his phone before leaving his room in only a T-shirt, running shorts and no shoes, but said a friend brought him a hoodie. Kemper said a sliding glass door between the two rooms allowed him to exit faster to avoid getting trapped.

Maulik Gajera, 35, who has been manager at the motel for two years, said he was on shift when the fire broke out. He reported that it started in an overnight room and that it went up "very quickly."

Ronks Fire Chief Steve Gribble said firefighters put out the fire in about 15 minutes. The blaze spread to at least two other rooms, and fire officials are still determining the extent of the damages. No injuries have been reported.

In addition to Ronks, five other fire companies responded to the scene: Bird-in-Hand, Gordonville, Lafayette, Strasburg and Witmer.

A Pennsylvania State police fire investigation team responded to investigate.

Traffic on Route 30 in the area was stop-and-go for just over an hour after the fire but was free-flowing by 12:15 p.m.