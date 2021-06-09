Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a fire at Country Inn & Suites, 2260 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

The fire originated in an air conditioning unit and there was moderate damage to the unit, according to fire officials. There was also some minimal wall damage, according to fire officials.

No rooms were damaged by the fire, according to the hotel's manager. The fire affected the basement of the building, where there are no rooms, according to fire officials.

Initially, multiple units were called to the scene at 7:25 a.m. Guests were evacuated from the hotel and stayed outside of the hotel for about 90 minutes while fire crews worked on the scene.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Fire officials estimated damage at $10,000 to $20,000.