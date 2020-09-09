Fire crews are on scene at the Jenkins School in East Hempfield Township for a reported fire in an art room.

Firefighters responded after the school evacuated children around 12:04 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Crews found smoke in the art room, LCWC said.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear from dispatch. Crews were on scene for nearly an hour ventilating the smoke.

The Jenkins School is a private school for early learning located on Urban Drive off of Columbia Avenue.

This story will be updated.