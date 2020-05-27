Fire crews extinguished a horse barn fire Wednesday afternoon in Rapho Township.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Camp Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

About a dozen units responded to the fire and crews had it under control in about an hour.

The fire started after a man was burning weeds and the flames spread to the barn, according to Mastersonville Fire Chief Jeff Siegrist.

The barn was used to house horses and other equipment, Seigrist said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

It was the second barn fire reported within 12 hours, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to a barn fire in Conestoga Township.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There were reports of explosions and and fire marshal was called to the scene, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A call to the Conestoga fire chief was not returned Wednesday afternoon.

For more Lancaster County news: