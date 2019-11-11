The Reamstown Fire Company is going to the dogs.

And in this case, members hope that’s a good thing.

With declining memberships and increasing training and operation costs, fire companies struggle with fundraising.

So Reamstown came up with a calendar for 2020 featuring members — and their dogs — with firetrucks.

Calendars aren’t exactly new, but as far as member Tim Frey could find, one such as Reamstown's — with the dogs — hasn’t been done around here.

Firefighter calendars with one main picture, generally of a truck, and tear-off months had been done. And there are so-called beefcake and bikini calendars featuring buff firefighters.

"We didn’t seem to have enough beefcake or bikinis for our calendar," said Frey, a driver and retired Lancaster city police lieutenant.

But Frey and Joe Zimmerman, who serves on the company's ways and means committee, said their calendar has other appeals.

It was easy to put together and different than their other fundraisers.

“A lot of times, we are doing the same things because they work," Zimmerman said, referring to fundraising staples as such breakfasts, chicken barbecues and chicken potpie sales.

But those are labor-intensive and commonplace.

“We have to coordinate our breakfasts on a weekend when another fire department is not having a breakfast or other special event," Frey said.

Weather can also impact food fundraisers: If it rains, turnout drops.

"It wasn’t like we had to buy 10,000 pounds of chicken and hope we use it," Zimmerman said of the calendar.

And getting volunteers is always a challenge.

With training and responding to calls, it’s difficult to then ask firefighters themselves to volunteer on weekends for fundraisers, Zimmerman said.

Reamstown had 500 calendars printed. They sell for $15.

They're available at Ephrata Agway, Horton's Dog Kennel and Two Cousins Pizza in Reamstown — all three advertised, too — and on eBay.

The calendars include other fundraisers and safety tips.

Frey is in July with his Saint Bernards, Avalanche and Dixie. Zimmerman appears in April with his son Kayden, 4, and Dilly, their Lab-boxer rescue.

But no member had a Dalmatian — the breed most associated with firefighting.

"So in a show of true brotherhood, we asked Chief Ron Oettel of the Lititz Fire Company if we could borrow his two Dalmatians, Henry and Baxter, to photograph for our cover." Frey said. "He didn't hesitate to lend assistance."

And while the calendar's novelty is use of canines, Zimmerman said there's also a human element.

"You’re putting a face on the fire company. (People) can see we have dogs and kids," he said.