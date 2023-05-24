A fire at Silantra Asian Street Kitchen in Manheim Township this morning closed the restaurant and sent one of the owners to the hospital.

Emergency crews were dispatched to 1917 Fruitville Pike at 10:22 a.m. for a report of a fire. Less than 20 minutes later, the blaze was reported under control.

A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said one person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Fire departments from Manheim Township, Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and East Petersburg Borough responded to the scene.

Chief Scott Little, of Manheim Township Fire Rescue, said a flash fire — a sudden fire of short duration caused by the ignition of a cloud of flammable material — occurred while three employees were preparing food.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Little. The fire caused no significant damage to the building.

According to Silantra’s Instagram page, Cindy Guo, a co-owner, was the person injured, though the post didn’t report the extent of her injuries. Sometime later, the page was updated to say, “Cindy is doing better and will be coming home soon.” The store will be closed for a few days.

Silantra’s Fruitville Pike location opened in January. The initial Silantra restaurant has been operating in Lancaster city since 2015.

“As with all small businesses, closing our store even for a few days will be hard,” Silantra’s Instagram post said. “Please consider supporting our Lancaster City Downtown store until we reopen our Fruitville Pike store."