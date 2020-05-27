When: Commissioners meeting, May 26.

What happened: Fire and rescue Chief Rick Kane, who also serves as director of emergency management, told the board no new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Manheim Township retirement communities over the past two weeks.

Quotable: “Deaths are down,” Kane said. “We haven’t had one since last week.”

Pool talk: When Lancaster County moves June 5 from the red phase to the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, swimming pools, summer camps and playgrounds may open with social distancing restrictions — meaning a lot fewer people at the pools. Lounge chairs will be removed and markings will be put down around the pools. Swim team activities have been canceled for the season.

Library fines: Manheim Township Public Library patrons may return books beginning June 1, with fines waived until June 15, the commissioners decided in consultation with the library director.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Commissioners’ meetings: With the change to yellow, meetings will still be held virtually, but residents may also attend in person at the municipal office. The number of people in the meeting in person will be limited, and some chairs will be removed to ensure social distancing.

Historic resources: The board agreed to consider revising the historic overlay zoning ordinance to determine clear standards for identifying what old buildings are truly historic and in need of government protection.

Agricultural zones: Zoning Officer Lisa Douglas proposed the board update the list of businesses allowed on farms, which now includes hydroponics, fish hatcheries, two-family apartments, beekeeping and day care. Additions could include pumpkin patches, wedding venues, festivals and wine events.

Public comment: Resident Mary Bolinger asked the commissioners for a “No Parking” zone in response to tractor-trailers parked for days at a time along Butter Road near the ramp for Route 222. Resident Pamela McCullough Haver buttressed Bolinger’s request, pointing out that the trucks endanger Amish buggies by forcing them into traffic. Commissioners did not respond, following their usual policy of considering issues brought to their attention at a later meeting.

What’s next: The board will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. May 28. The board plans to meet every Monday in June, with a planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. and the public meeting at 6 p.m.