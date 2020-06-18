A house fire in East Lampeter Township Wednesday evening left an estimated $300,000 worth of damage in its wake, fire officials said.

The fire, located in the 600 block of Enfield Road, was reported at 8:52 p.m., Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Layfette Fire Company Chief David Keens said he believes the fire began in the rear of the single-story house near the deck, which is where firefighters first began to battle the fire.

By the time the fire in the rear was mostly suppressed, flames had already climbed up the side of the house and into the eaves of the attic, Keens said.

Fire at residence on Enfield Road, opposite Greenfield Estates. Chaotic scene here @LancasterOnline pic.twitter.com/cmhJ8vUqov — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) June 18, 2020

As several fire companies attempted to extinguish the fire, firefighters were told someone was still trapped inside, Keens said. Crew members were sent into the burning building to search, but were soon told by police all residents had been accounted for outside of the building.

Soon after, the building's roof began to collapse, at which point all firefighters were told to evacuate the building, Keens said.

Looks like fire is now just around back of the house. Two firemen just came out from residence on Enfield Road, opposite Greenfield Estaes @LancasterOnline pic.twitter.com/LvqTGNPlbV — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) June 18, 2020

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm around 9:15 p.m., and placed under control around 10:15 p.m., Keens said.

Keens estimated that between the house and possessions, about $300,000 in damages was caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Keens said. A fire marshal from the Pennsylvania State Police did not come out to investigate due to the unstable condition of the house.

Around 1 a.m., Lafayette Fire company was again dispatched to the same resident for a gas leak in the street. Within 30 minutes, crews had cleared the scene.

In addition to Lafayette Fire Company, Witmer, Bird-in-Hand, Manheim Township, Upper Leacock, Lancaster Township, Ronks, Garden Spot and Bareville fire companies were also dispatched to the fire.

Different angle. Fire still blazing in the back of the residence on Enfield, opposite Greenfield Estates. Another battalion of firemen ready to head in here @LancasterOnline pic.twitter.com/tI6qBr9iWM — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) June 18, 2020

