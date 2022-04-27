A fire that partially damaged an East Donegal Township ceiling tile plant Tuesday evening was relatively minor, a company spokesperson said.

The small blaze that began around 5:50 p.m. at the Armstrong World Industries plant at 1507 River Road, less that two miles west of Marietta, produced enough smoke to cause the building to be evacuated, Jen Johnson said Wednesday.

The fire is believed to have started due to debris being caught in a dry saw, which caused “considerable smoke” but only minor damage, she said.

Firefighters at one point evacuated the building due to smoky conditions, Johnson said, but at no point did any part of the building collapse, as had been stated in a dispatch report at the time.

No one was injured in the fire, which Johnson said is “always our most important concern.”

Johnson did not have an estimate of the monetary damage caused by the fire.