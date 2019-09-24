A fire burned about five to seven acres of woods at the Fishing Creek North Nature Preserve in Drumore Township on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. and was under control about about 4 p.m., according to Rawlinsville Fire Company firefighter Matt Snyder. The cause was unknown.
"Five to seven acres is a pretty decent fire," Snyder said. Wind and dry conditions fueled the fire, he said.
Firefighters staged along Scalpy Hollow Road at the preserve's parking lot, but the fire was several hundred yards into the woods, firefighters said. Although the fire was declared under control, firefighters remained to cut trees and make sure the fire did not reignite. Crews were still on hand at 6:15 p.m. and beginning to wrap up, according to emergency dispatches.
About 75 firefighters were involved in fighting the fire, with manpower coming from numerous area departments including Bart, Conestoga, Keystone Wildfire Crew, Lancaster Township, Refton, Robert Fulton, Quarryville and West Willow, along with crews from Maryland and York County.
The Lancaster Conservancy owns the 148-acre preserve.