A fire burned through a barn and a house in Manor Township Tuesday morning. Firefighters are still on scene.

The fire started around 9:11 a.m. in a barn in the 300 block of Blue Lane, near the Columbia Borough line, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The homeowner works second shift and was sleeping when the fire started, according to Blue Rock Fire Rescue Fire Commissioner Duane Hagelgans.

The man heard explosions and his smoke alarm and jumped out of a front window, Hagelgans said.

The barn was approximately 100-foot-by-60-foot, according Hagelgans, who believes both the house and the barn are complete losses.

He estimated the loss to be around $500,000 with the barn and house and another $200,000 to $250,000 to equipment that was in the barn.

Hagelgans said that crews initially ran out of water and upgraded the fire to a second alarm to get more water to the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is on scene.

