A fire broke out at an apartment building in Lancaster city early Saturday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., crews were called to a fire on Beaver Street near the intersection Hazel Street. Three engines along with multiple other units were dispatched to the scene.

"We're not giving out any injury status," a supervisor with county dispatch said.

Battalion Chief Jason Greer said crews are still working on the fire and that more information would be available later in the day.

"Initially I can tell you that one building was involved with moderate extension to another building," he said. "We're still working on the investigation part."

County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said his staff had not yet been called to the scene and he could not confirm or deny if there had been any fatalities.