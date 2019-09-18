Fire broke out Wednesday night at a Clay Township restaurant that's being renovated.
Firefighters were dispatched about 7:10 p.m. to 2415 West Main St., the location of the StoneHouse Cafe, and formerly, Wahtney's Inn.
Doug O'Brien, who owns StoneHouse with his wife, Christine, said by phone that the fire started after a refrigerator had been plugged in and people went to work outside. Sometime later, they noticed smoke and went inside and saw a fire and called for help.
O'Brien said the fire appeared to be minor. It was declared under control about 7:55 p.m.
Crews responded from departments including Schoeneck, Lincoln, Farmersville, Durlach/Mt. Airy, Ephrata, and EMS from Ephrata Ambulance and Northwest EMS.
West Main Street (Rt. 322) was closed between Clay and Clay School roads for a while.
The O'Briens bought the building last year with hopes of opening last fall, but kept running into more significant renovation issues than anticipated, according for the restaurant's Facebook page. They had hoped to be able to open this year.
The stone building dates to the 1760s and had served as a Civil War draft location and polling place.