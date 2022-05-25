Damages were estimated at $3.5 million from a 2-alarm fire that destroyed Beiler's Sawmill on Route 272 in Providence Township, fire officials said Thursday.

An investigation is continuing. Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Carl Strickler Jr. said explosions were reported prior to emergency crews arrival. He said the mill was close to collapsing when firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Lancaster Road (Route 272), which is across from Buck Motorsports Wednesday.

More than 3-dozen emergency units responded to the fire, including 17 tankers to bring water to the scene, as there are no fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters worked to contain the fire, which consumed the approximately 30,000 square foot building.

Strickler said firefighters had to work “in some pretty tight spaces” around piles of lumber stacked around the building to keep nearby propane and fuel tanks from igniting.

There were no injuries and no workers on the site at the time, Strickler said. Strickler said the cause appears to be a mechanical failure and that debris needs to be removed for further investigation.

“We should have a better idea (of the cause) within the next 24 to 48 hours,” Strickler said.

Route 272 was closed from Truce Road to Route 372, but 511PA indicates the road is open as of 7:23 a.m. Thursday.

Mill owner Elam J. Beiler could not be reached.

A fire in 2016 destroyed a pole-barn style building at Beiler's Sawmill. That fire was traced to a welding project earlier in the day along the exterior of the sawmill. Beiler rebuilt the manufacturing plant with new equipment, the company said on its website. The sawmill, founded in 1978, has operated at the Providence Township site since 2004.

Beiler’s Sawmill makes hardwood lumber, live edge slabs, custom-built furniture, and more. It’s website says it makes about 10 million board feet of lumber annually.