Two people were transported to the hospital after a fire in Lititz on Sunday night, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

One firefighter was injured from electrical shock and taken to the hospital and one person who lived above the business was transported for smoke inhalation, police said.

Both injuries were "minor in nature," police said.

The fire started around 9:52 p.m. in a utility closet at Olio Olive Oils and Balsamics, 41 South Broad Street, according to police.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The amount of product loss has yet to be determined, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-299-7650.

