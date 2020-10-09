Lancaster city shooting scene

Police stand guard over the scene where a Lancaster city officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man in the 300 block of Laurel Street on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The body of Ricardo Munoz is under the white tent.

 Dan Nephin | Staff writer

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office is reviewing the investigation into last month's fatal police shooting of a man who came at a police officer with a knife and will announce soon whether the shooting was justified or if criminal charges are warranted.

Body camera footage the police department released the night of the shooting, Sept. 13, shows Ricardo Muñoz, 27, coming out of his Laurel Street home and charging the officer with a knife and the officer firing several shots as he retreated. Muñoz fell to the ground and was pronounced dead within minutes.

In a tweet Friday morning, the prosecutor's office said detectives had completed their investigation and submitted their reports.
 

"We will announce the determination on the use of force once the review is complete, expected in the near future. That announcement will include release of photos and an audio recording of a 911 call," another tweet said.

Police had been dispatched for a domestic disturbance call to the home. Muñoz’s family has said they had been calling to get help for Muñoz, who had a history of mental illness. 

One of his sisters had called a crisis intervention center in Lebanon County, which they said Muñoz had had some involvement with. At the same time, his other sister called 911. Neither sister were at the Laurel Street home; only his mother was home with him.

