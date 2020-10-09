The Lancaster County District Attorney's office is reviewing the investigation into last month's fatal police shooting of a man who came at a police officer with a knife and will announce soon whether the shooting was justified or if criminal charges are warranted.

Body camera footage the police department released the night of the shooting, Sept. 13, shows Ricardo Muñoz, 27, coming out of his Laurel Street home and charging the officer with a knife and the officer firing several shots as he retreated. Muñoz fell to the ground and was pronounced dead within minutes.

In a tweet Friday morning, the prosecutor's office said detectives had completed their investigation and submitted their reports.

District Attorney Adams has received the final reports and pieces of information regarding a police-involved shooting in Lancaster city on Sept. 13. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WwFP1FPu2C — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) October 9, 2020

"We will announce the determination on the use of force once the review is complete, expected in the near future. That announcement will include release of photos and an audio recording of a 911 call," another tweet said.

Police had been dispatched for a domestic disturbance call to the home. Muñoz’s family has said they had been calling to get help for Muñoz, who had a history of mental illness.

One of his sisters had called a crisis intervention center in Lebanon County, which they said Muñoz had had some involvement with. At the same time, his other sister called 911. Neither sister were at the Laurel Street home; only his mother was home with him.

