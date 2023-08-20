A Chester County man learned a costly lesson when he found and kept a $3,000 wad of cash someone dropped at a Gap grocery store a year ago.

To be exact, it cost him $1,815 — and 75 cents. And 20 hours of community service. And who-knows-how-much money for a lawyer.

A Lancaster County judge last month ordered Lawrence Sandstrom, 80, of Parkesburg, to pay the $1,815.75, which covers court costs and a $650 fee to enter a yearlong probationary program that will let him avoid a criminal conviction.

That old adage, “Finders keepers, losers weepers?” It isn’t always true.

What is true is Section 3924 of Pennsylvania’s crimes code, titled “Theft of property lost, mislaid, or delivered by mistake.”

It states: “A person who comes into control of property of another that he knows to have been lost, mislaid, or delivered under a mistake as to the nature or amount of the property or the identity of the recipient is guilty of theft if, with intent to deprive the owner thereof, he fails to take reasonable measures to restore the property to a person entitled to have it.”

Here’s what happened with Sandstrom, according to Pennsylvania State Police:

On Aug. 4, 2022, a man dropped $3,000 while checking out at the Weis supermarket at 5360 Lincoln Highway. When he returned to the store after realizing his cash was missing, the manager checked the surveillance camera, which showed the man dropping the money.

Sandstrom is then seen picking up the cash, though how much time had passed between the man dropping the money and Sandstrom retrieving it is unclear.

When Sandstrom made a subsequent trip to the store, the manager got his license plate number and contacted police.

On Sept. 22, 2022, a trooper went to Sandstrom’s house. According to charging documents, Sandstrom acknowledged he did not notify Weis employees or police about the money, and he gave the trooper the cash.

The legal obligation

Sandstrom’s attorney, Adam Szilagyi, said it’s the first time he’s encountered the lost-mislaid theft charge in nearly 14 years of practicing law.

It’s not a common charge. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said the charge was filed 12 times so far this year and 17 times in 2022, 14 in 2021 and 17 in 2020.

Szilagyi said he couldn’t talk about Sandstrom’s case because it’s technically not resolved until Sandstrom completes probation, but he did discuss the lost-mislaid law.

“The two things to keep in mind for this charge are that you can be punished for inaction, and context is also key,” Szilagyi said Tuesday. “We typically think of crime as being based on things that people do affirmatively. … The crime isn’t actually just in finding and keeping the money. The crime is also tied to a failure to take steps to return the property to its rightful owner.”

“Context” relates to the value of the thing that is kept.

The severity of the charge varies depending on the value. If less than $50, it’s graded as a third-degree misdemeanor; on the other extreme, if it’s worth more than $100,000, it’s graded as a first-degree felony.

Sandstrom was charged with a third-degree felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

“If you find a quarter on the ground, (it’s) probably safe to assume that somebody has just given up, that they’re not going” to find it, Szilagyi said. “If you find a large sum of money or some sort of valuable property somewhere, you might want to call the cops.”

One could also just not pick up the cash or property.

A moral obligation?

David Merli is an associate professor of philosophy at Franklin & Marshall College who teaches moral philosophy and offered some insight into the ethical question of what to do in such situations.

“One way to think about it is: What would a person of good character do on finding $3,000 in a taxi? The best kind of person would make some efforts because, clearly, it’s enough money that matters,” Merli said. “And someone’s going to be feeling that loss.”

Another way of looking at it?

“Trying to get property to its rightful owner makes the world a better place,” he said. “In general, there’s going to be particular cases where it doesn’t, but in general, following a rule like that leads to good results.”

Merli also offered the “third-grade version of moral reasoning.”

“What if everybody did that? Or what if someone did that to me? And I know if I lost money, I’d want someone to try to get it back in my hands with a minimal effort, or at least not profit from what’s clearly not theirs,” he said. “And so I want that rule to be applied when I lose the money. Well, when I’m finding the money, I ought to follow it, too, just based on consistency.”

Where deciding how to act gets complicated is when more variables come into play, Merli said.

“For smaller losses and for losses where it’s really unclear how the thing would get to its rightful place, there might be less of an obligation,” Merli said.

Or, say, a “person who is in desperate financial need finds money that he has very good reason to believe is illicitly obtained — like the drug dealer has dropped his profits. And it would actually be very bad to get it back to the person who dropped it,” Merli said. “You can always make the case harder, but absent any information like that, the simplest policy and the best overall policy is: Go with the easy fix.”

Doing the right thing

In the end, it might literally pay to do the right thing.

If a person finds cash or something of value and takes steps to find its owner, such as giving it to police or a business’s lost-and-found, and no one comes for it, under Pennsylvania law the finder has a claim to the property.

Pennsylvania law addressing “disposition of abandoned and unclaimed property,” Section 1301.9, gives numerous examples of property that are presumed to be abandoned and unclaimed.

Paragraph 5 (the law gets mighty detailed) addresses property held by courts and public officers and agencies, which gives a timeframe of a year before finders get to be keepers.

Lancaster city police Chief Richard Mendez said his department, following guidance from the state treasury, will let a finder claim money or property after 30 days. State police go by 90 days.