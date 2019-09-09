The end appears to be in sight for motorists and residents who have endured many months of construction on Walnut Street in Lancaster city.

Repaving is set to begin Tuesday, city officials said Friday afternoon in a news release.

It will be done in two phases, the release said.

Phase one will start at Water Street and proceed west to College Avenue. Construction is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and it’s expected to take two-and-a-half to three weeks to complete.

Phase two will start on or around Sept. 17, beginning at Shippen Street and proceeding west to Water Street. It’s expected to take three to three-and-a-half weeks, utilizing the same work hours as phase one.

“Widespread parking and lane restrictions should be expected,” as well as “significant traffic delays,” the city’s announcement said.

The section of Walnut Street east of Shippen is not being repaved. However, it will be restriped to delineate the street’s new bicycle lane, which will run from Broad Street to College Avenue.

Walnut Street’s repaving follows extensive work by city and utility contractors to replace water and gas pipes. By doing the work in sequence, the city hopes to avoid or at least sharply limit the need to dig up the street in coming years.

Two other streets are scheduled for repaving, the city said: This week, Ann Street will be repaved from Juniata Street to Susquehanna Street. In addition, Seymour Street will be repaved from Queen Street to Fairview Avenue, a project starting on or around Friday and lasting seven to nine business days.