December's full moon, the full cold moon, will be at its brightest tomorrow at 12:12 a.m.

This will be the final full moon of the decade.

It was known to Native Americans as the full cold moon before the creation of calendars, as it would be the full moon to mark December's cold temperatures.

There are several astronomical phenomena happening within the next few days; there will be a "planetary kiss" between Venus and Saturn, where people will be able to see the planets in close proximity to each other.

This year's moon will be visible the night of December 11 through the morning of December 12. On this same night, the planets Venus and Saturn will be closer than usual in.The celestial bodies will be less than 2° apart a phenomena known as a conjunction or a planetary "kiss." — KEOLIA378 (@ModesittAndrew) December 10, 2019

Lancaster County should be able to see both the full moon and the "planetary kiss" Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The weather conditions are forecasted to be clear, according to AccuWeather.

The Geminid meteor shower will also be visible from Friday, Dec. 13 to Saturday, Dec. 14, according to EarthSky.

Remaining astronomical events in 2019

- Geminids meteor shower, Dec. 14

- Ursids (small) meteor shower, Dec. 21 to 22

