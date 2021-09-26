Public voting for the artwork that will cover the façade of the Ewell Plaza parking garage ended Friday, but whether the design with the most votes ends up gracing the side of the structure remains to be seen.

“I’m making the decision but taking into consideration the survey results,” said Larry Cohen, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority. “I’m accepting the decision of the public for the public art.”

The city’s office of public art will review the public survey and share its findings with the Lancaster Parking Authority, which will make the final decision. Wyatt Behringer, the city’s communications and policy strategist, said the winning design will be announced in a couple of weeks.

Of the three designs voters had to choose from, the one titled “The New Lancaster Rainbow” garnered the most votes, with 312 as of Friday afternoon. The other two, “Lancaster Quilt” and “I Love Lancaster” received 34 and 21 votes, respectively.

“I love how this design incorporates architectural colors of Lancaster City as a quilt fabric of the rainbow of mixed cultures of city residents and refugees, including Barney Ewell, among us. Well done!” one person wrote. “Hearing the background on the artists’ vision here is very helpful. I also like that this installation allows the viewer to use their imagination about it. It is open to interpretation.”

Another person wrote, “This is the one that seems the most like Lancaster! A rainbow of people looking forward to the future! Welcoming to everyone and know it will be a welcome design - meet you at the rainbow!”

But the kind words were few and far between.

‘Least objectionable of the three’

While “The New Lancaster Rainbow” has been the top vote-getter, a majority of the more than 175 comments and replies left under a rendering of the design at engagecityoflancasterpa.com — where the public was able to vote — share a common theme, which can be summed up by the first comment: “This one is the least objectionable of the three but still pretty disappointing.”

Another person commented, “It is extremely disheartening to see many feeling forced to choose the ‘least ugly or offensive’ design. We shouldn't have to settle for that ... .”

One comment suggested a do-over using local artists.

“There is nothing here that relates to or showcases Lancaster. I say start over and ask local artists for designs,” the person wrote. “If that’s not possible and we have to settle for one of these designs, then this is the least offensive.”

Architects Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt of Miami-based R&R Studios were contracted by the Lancaster Parking Authority to develop the design concepts for the art project.

“We know everybody is going to have a different opinion,” Marquardt said. “When we made the presentation a few weeks ago, people asked which one we preferred. We were happy with all three choices, otherwise we would nave not presented them.”

R&R’s work often features colorful stripes and whimsical touches. The choices presented for the Ewell Plaza project were multicolored variations of striped aluminum tubing. They are a quilt design, a checkered pattern with squares that spell “I Love Lancaster;” and a configuration of brightly colored thin, vertical stripes. The bright colors are meant to represent Lancaster’s cultural diversity.

The New Lancaster Rainbow, Marquardt said, is a bit more subtle.

“The idea is to have red in the background as a reflection of the red bricks you see in buildings in the city. Then we would add a color here and there as an accent,” she said. “We want to emulate the colors of Lancaster, the colors that we see in the trimming of windows or flowerpots and doorways. We want to replicate the colors and also celebrate the spirit of the people of Lancaster.”

Decision ‘will be final’

Meanwhile, some residents questioned not only the design but also the intention of the public engagement process, as evidenced by this post at engagecityoflancasterpa.com: “The point of community engagement is, I think, not to settle for the least offensive option from outside of a community. If all this back and forth is just a strange exercise with no point, then that is disillusioning, and will create less community.”

Another person wrote: “I was hoping for a Barney Ewell mural or something else unique and inspiring, but these designs seem out of touch. Is there no opportunity to scrap it all and start over with a local firm/artists who call Lancaster home?”

Ewell Plaza was renamed approximately two years ago after Barney Ewell, a McCaskey High School graduate and gold-medal-winning Olympic sprinter. The site, in the 100 block of North Queen Street, was formerly known as Lancaster Square.

“We are not changing anything at this point. The decision will be done and it will be final,” Cohen said. “The time for debate is over and the time for getting it done continues to move on. I hope that by next summer or fall this project will be there for everyone’s enjoyment. From a public parking garage perspective it will be an iconic installation.”

Bumpy road

The road to the final design hasn’t been a smooth one. The city’s Historical Commission strongly objected to the initial design, eventually recommending City Council reject it. While City Council did approve the façade art project, it attached several conditions the artists had to meet, including more public input.

In 2019, a group that included artists, an architect and a former Lancaster city mayor took the city to court over the artists’ initial design. In a statutory appeal filed in the Lancaster Court of Common Pleas, the group argued City Council committed “an abuse of discretion” in granting a certificate of appropriateness to the project. The appeal was denied.

“People are not happy with the choices. The local artists are very upset. Simply put, the majority of the people don’t like the design and don’t want it. And our tax money is not staying in our community. It’s pretty sad,” said city council member Janet Diaz.

The public art is only one component of the Ewell Plaza project. At an estimated cost of $33 million to $34 million, the project includes the 325-spot Christian Street garage, the Lancaster Public Library and two retail storefronts. It is expected to be completed in 2022.

“This was a dormant site that’s sat there for 40 years, so we need to celebrate all the components of the public art project and everything that is happening there,” Cohen said.

The art façade, Cohen said, will cost approximately $600,000, and it’s incorporated into the total cost of the project. R&R was paid $15,000 for its design, and it will be paid another $60,000 for subsequent work to complete the art project.

“The [parking] authority agreed to provide funding for the public art project. This will be the largest piece of art in the city… about eight parking decks high. That’s comparable to a 12-story building,” Cohen said.

Benchmark Construction is overseeing the plaza project.

Cohen said he is content with the parking authority’s ability to take on this project and spend the money on it, and encourages residents to be accepting and thankful that public art is a big component of the construction project.

‘A learning experience’

An art project like the one proposed for the Ewell Plaza requires a set of specific technical, engineering and artistic skills, according to Lenwood Sloan, chairperson of the city's Public Art Advisory Board, which facilitated the engagement process.

“This has been a learning experience for everyone. We have local artists who have an amazing vision but not necessarily the experience of working with such large-scale projects. Therefore, the conversations about art and about public art are going to be two different things,” Sloan said. “Public art has to be durable and you need to know how to build things. Plus there is a lot of money involved.”

Marquardt said R&R’s profile is unique in that they are certified architects, engineers and artists.

“This project is very complex, large and difficult from a structural point of view. They wanted an architectural firm that could also do artwork. That is what we do. We presented our previous work, got interviewed and they decided to hire us,” Marquardt said.

Sloan said he hopes a diagnostic evaluation of the process is completed, to look at how public art is made, where it is placed, the variables needed, responsibilities of the individual who is commissioned, among other things.

“We are trying to be sensitive to the things we’ve learned through the survey and to adapt to the response of the community. We need to encourage artists to learn from this so the next public art project sees an increased capacity of local artists that are able to not only respond, but also comply and complete projects of this magnitude,” Sloan said.