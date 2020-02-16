Kevin Gannon, of the band Moe Blues, on harmonica, during Fill the Void music festival at the Mulberry Art Studio in Lancaster Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. Fill the Void is an effort by local musicians to "fill the musical void" left by Roots & Blues' cancellation this year.The proceeds will go to Claudia Ruoff, the wife of festival founder Rich Ruoff, who is currently battling cancer.
Ralph and Jackie Zimmerman, of Mt. Gretna, get up and dance to the tunes of Moe Blues, during Fill the Void music festival at the Mulberry Art Studio in Lancaster Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. Fill the Void is an effort by local musicians to "fill the musical void" left by Roots & Blues' cancellation this year.The proceeds will go to Claudia Ruoff, the wife of festival founder Rich Ruoff, who is currently battling cancer.
The band Moe Blues performs, during Fill the Void music festival at the Mulberry Art Studio in Lancaster Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. Fill the Void is an effort by local musicians to "fill the musical void" left by Roots & Blues' cancellation this year.The proceeds will go to Claudia Ruoff, the wife of festival founder Rich Ruoff, who is currently battling cancer.
Kevin Gannon, left, with the band Moe Blues, acknowledges long time Lancaster night club owner Rich Ruoff, during Fill the Void music festival at the Mulberry Art Studio in Lancaster Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. Fill the Void is an effort by local musicians to "fill the musical void" left by Roots & Blues' cancellation this year.The proceeds will go to Claudia Ruoff, the wife of festival founder Rich Ruoff, who is currently battling cancer.
Fans look over some of the guitars from The Guitar Center, available as part of a silent auction, during Fill the Void music festival at the Mulberry Art Studio in Lancaster Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. Fill the Void is an effort by local musicians to "fill the musical void" left by Roots & Blues' cancellation this year.The proceeds will go to Claudia Ruoff, the wife of festival founder Rich Ruoff, who is currently battling cancer.
Fill the Void Music Festival, a stand-in this year for the Lancaster Roots & Blues festival, raised at least $5,000 this weekend, according to organizer Kevin Gannon.
That doesn’t include ticket sales collected at the door or funds raised from a silent auction, Gannon said.
Held Saturday at Mulberry Art Studios in downtown Lancaster, the event featured 13 bands performing on two stages as well as the silent auction. More than 350 people attended the festival, Gannon said.
All of the proceeds are expected to support Roots & Blues founder Rich Ruoff's wife, Claudia, who is battling cancer.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Ruoff announced in November 2019 that the festival was canceled so he could focus on caring for his wife. The announcement followed an LNP | LancasterOnline article in which Ruoff said he owed $200,000 from previous festivals.