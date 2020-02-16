Fill the Void Music Festival, a stand-in this year for the Lancaster Roots & Blues festival, raised at least $5,000 this weekend, according to organizer Kevin Gannon.

That doesn’t include ticket sales collected at the door or funds raised from a silent auction, Gannon said.

Held Saturday at Mulberry Art Studios in downtown Lancaster, the event featured 13 bands performing on two stages as well as the silent auction. More than 350 people attended the festival, Gannon said.

All of the proceeds are expected to support Roots & Blues founder Rich Ruoff's wife, Claudia, who is battling cancer.

Ruoff announced in November 2019 that the festival was canceled so he could focus on caring for his wife. The announcement followed an LNP | LancasterOnline article in which Ruoff said he owed $200,000 from previous festivals.

Gannon decided to organize Fill the Void a month after Ruoff's announcement. He secured the bands, who agreed to play for free, and a dozen volunteers in a matter of 20 minutes.

“They worked their tails off,” Gannon said of the volunteers.