Workers across the state are filing for unemployment after the coronavirus outbreak caused Gov. Wolf to temporarily halt most non-essential retail spaces and restaurants.

#Pennsylvania workers affected by #COVID19 may be eligible for #unemployment + workers’ compensation benefits. 👩‍💻Skip the wait + apply online! Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/qLefVXZaOv pic.twitter.com/8Ndo8jBlkb — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) March 16, 2020

As the virus’s impact across the state evolves, the guidelines for collecting unemployment compensation will too, says the Department of Labor & Industry.

Workers can file a claim via an online application, paper form or phone call.

Here are some things to note



- There is no longer a waiting period before a worker can apply for unemployment compensation. Those who apply may be eligible for benefits during their first week of being unemployed.

- Workers no longer have to be looking for another job to file for unemployment. Formerly, applicants were required to be on the active pursuit for a new job.

- Applicants must fill out a bi-weekly claim, even when waiting for approval.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- If an application is approved the worker should receive the first benefit payment within four weeks.

📢Attention #Pennsylvania: If your job has been affected by #COVID19, you may be eligible to receive #UC benefits. Our UC team created this useful #FAQ that will answer many of your questions. Please read this useful information for more guidance. ➡️ https://t.co/b9o0GIsNVa pic.twitter.com/V2iLtSg4Ms — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) March 17, 2020