Workers across the state are filing for unemployment after the coronavirus outbreak caused Gov. Wolf to temporarily halt most non-essential retail spaces and restaurants. 

As the virus’s impact across the state evolves, the guidelines for collecting unemployment compensation will toosays the Department of Labor & Industry.  

Workers can file a claim via an online application, paper form or phone call. 

 

Here are some things to note

 

- There is no longer a waiting period before a worker can apply for unemployment compensation. Those who apply may be eligible for benefits during their first week of being unemployed. 

 

- Workers no longer have to be looking for another job to file for unemployment. Formerly, applicants were required to be on the active pursuit for a new job. 

 

- Applicants must fill out a bi-weekly claim, even when waiting for approval. 

- If an application is approved the worker should receive the first benefit payment within four weeks. 

For more information about unemployment compensation, visit the state department’s website. 

 

