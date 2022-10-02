Jim Neary admits he has a vested interest in the Octoraro Reservoir in southeastern Lancaster County. His livelihood has, for decades, been tied directly to the man-made lake, which has become a haven for locals as well as out-of-towners.

Each year, thousands of kayakers, anglers and other visitors pass through — or at least by — his Kirkwood shop and boat rental service, Jim Neary’s Live Bait & Tackle, located adjacent to the reservoir’s designated boat launch.

“We see over 10,000 people a year here,” Neary said, proud of his role in helping people access the reservoir’s “relaxing” waters and woods.

But he voiced worry that recreational access could be lost if officials at a private water company, Aqua Pennsylvania, are allowed to purchase Chester Water Authority, a public utility that currently owns and manages the lake.

Viability of the purchase likely will be decided by a lawsuit that’s wound its way to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Though Aqua officials say they will keep the lake open to the public, Neary said he is not so sure they’ll deliver, noting the company’s closure of similar reservoirs elsewhere in the state.

“Once it’s gone, it’s never coming back,” Neary said. “Don’t forget, if we lose this, we lose all of this recreation — the hunting, the fishing, the bird watching, the trail-blazing. We’ve had weddings down here; fire and rescue do their training down here sometimes. It’s for the community down here.”

Officials at Chester Water Authority oppose the sale, too, for multiple reasons, including worries about whether a private, for-profit company will keep local customers in mind when setting rates and making other decisions.

But the authority’s leadership may not be able to block the sale because the utility’s founding is tied to Chester city in Delaware County. There, leaders view Aqua's multimillion-dollar offer as a moneymaker that could help ease the community out of its financially distressed status, according to Catherine Miller, a hired spokeswoman for the water authority who is leading a public outreach campaign against the sale.

Late last month, Chester city officials would not comment on the case, citing “the legal position of this situation.” Chester Water Authority officials said the same, referring questions to their solicitor, Francis Catania, who did not return multiple messages.

Privatization debate

The water authority provides service to about 200,000 people living in 37 municipalities in Chester and Delaware counties, including Chester city.

It’s important to learn the history of the authority, Miller said, which was founded in 1939, soon leading to the creation of the 500-plus acre Octoraro Reservoir and its 2,000 acres of natural surroundings in Lancaster County, where it’s freely accessible to the public. It’s a source that was far away enough to allow for urban and suburban growth in Chester and Delaware counties while also providing clean drinking water.

The latter was important, Miller said, because water previously had been piped in from the then-heavily polluted Delaware River.

“People were complaining about the taste and odor,” she said. “The restaurants in the city would hang up signs saying, ‘Coffee made not with tap water.’ They would walk to a spring to get the water because that’s how bad the tap water was.”

Back then, officials in Chester city signed off on the authority’s incorporation, and it’s because of that founding role that city officials now claim they have the sole right to sell the public water system. Authority officials maintain they are not owned by the city.

According to Miller, Chester city officials view the sale as a way to make quick money to ease the transition out of the city’s official designation as a financially distressed community — a designation it’s held since 1995 (Chester Water Authority has never been in financial distress, Miller said).

Miller noted that Aqua, based in Bryn Mawr, has made multiple offers to purchase the system, which is also capable of drawing water from the Susquehanna River. The first of those offers was made in 2017, when Aqua approached Chester Water Authority’s governing board with a $320 million unsolicited pitch, Miller said. That offer was rejected by the authority’s nine-member governing board — three members each appointed by Chester City Council, Chester County Commissioners and Delaware County Council.

Miller said the board saw no benefit in moving the authority out of public control, concerned that Aqua’s rates would be higher. She pointed to modeling sponsored by the authority that predicted rates likely rising by hundreds of dollars per customer annually.

“If water rates are going up, you are going to see that increase in basically all the areas that use water, which is basically everybody,” Miller said, predicting, as a result, higher prices at hair salons, car washes, restaurants and other businesses.

“We are not an affluent community here,” she said. “It would be a significant amount of money that would be leaving your house every year. That’s a car repair. It could be an appliance.”

Earlier this month, authority officials sent an eight-pager letter, urging the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Environmental Justice Advisory Board to hold public hearings about water affordability, pointing to expected rate hikes it said are related to for-profit water companies' takeovers of public systems.

In addition to buying Chester Water Authority, Aqua officials recently had their sights on at least two other public water utilities in southeastern Pennsylvania, according to reporting from The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Early this month, Aqua’s proposed $1.1 billion acquisition of Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority — years in the making — imploded after the county’s commissioners and authority board chairman announced that they opposed the deal, according to The Inquirer.

A treasured recreational area

Miller, Neary and others envision a scenario in which Aqua closes off Octoraro Lake access to the public, maybe even developing the now-natural area surrounding the lake.

It’s happened before, Miller said, citing the Aqua-owned Springton Reservoir in Delaware County, where she said prior public access was eliminated and the surrounding area fenced off and developed as lakefront property.

Developing natural areas around waterways also can have negative environmental consequences, eliminating trees and other vegetation that act as natural filters against pollutants that are carried by stormwater runoff, Miller said.

On the other side, Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca said those concerns are unwarranted. Already, he said, Aqua officials have promised to maintain public access to the Octoraro, even considering conservation easements for the surrounding natural space that would protect it against development.

It’s much different from the Springton case, Lucca said, where an unspecified “accident” led to concerns about keeping that reservoir open to the public.

Lucca also pointed to the Aqua-owned Green Lane Reservoir in northwestern Montgomery County, which remains a recreation hub, with boating, fishing and other recreational activities.

In addressing fears about increased rates, Lucca admitted that Aqua’s water prices might be higher than Chester Water Authority’s, but he said the company’s planned investment in infrastructure upgrades and expert employees will result in a more reliable system.

“You can’t have a strong, thriving community if you don’t have a healthy, robust water and wastewater system,” he said.

Purchasing Chester Water Authority’s system would make Aqua’s Pennsylvania footprint even larger, Lucca said, noting that the company already operates in neighboring areas.

Owning Chester Water Authority could allow Aqua to divert water from the Susquehanna River or Octoraro Reservoir to supplement their existing supply if there were “significant dry periods in southeast Pennsylvania,” Lucca said.

“You can’t minimize the fact that it’s geographically contiguous because that allows our two systems to cooperate … to the benefit of our customers,” Lucca said.

Swaying public opinion

Both Aqua and Chester Water Authority officials have led publicity campaigns to sway local ratepayers, including competing websites about the potential purchase.

Aqua officials also have attempted to cut the authority out of the decision-making process altogether after the authority’s board rejected the original purchase offer. Instead, they went straight to Chester city, making a separate purchase offer under the assumption that city leadership alone could decide whether to sell the system because their predecessors signed the authority’s incorporation documents back in 1939.

It’s a position that Chester Water Authority officials have dismissed and attempted to block, including by offering the city $60 million in 2019 to put the authority into a 40-year trust that would prohibit a sale.

Aqua, which now purchases water from Chester Water Authority as a corporate ratepayer, sued to block that offer.

All along, Miller said, the question has been: Who actually has the decision-making power to sell or refuse to sell the authority? It’s a question that likely will be answered — and has been twice already — in the courts.

In Spring 2020, Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Judge Spiros Angelos ordered that any sale be approved by government officials throughout the service area — in Chester city, as well as Chester and Delaware counties, “where the bulk of CWA’s customers live,” according to a timeline posted online by Chester Water Authority.

That decision was appealed by the city to Commonwealth Court, which conversely ruled 5-2 in September 2021 that the city alone owns the authority and its assets. And soon after, Chester city officials moved to approve a $410 million sale to Aqua — a move that Chester Water Authority is looking to block with its own appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear the case, though no date has been scheduled.

State House Speaker Brian Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, and state Rep. John Lawrence, R-Chester, filed a legal brief urging the supreme court to hear the case, citing state law they say prohibits Chester city from seizing the authority and making the decision to sell.

A spokesperson for Cutler said, “The Speaker can’t offer additional comments while the case is pending.” State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, whose district includes the Lancaster portion of Octoraro Reservoir, did not respond to a request for comment.

Both sides optimistic

There also have been several attempts to find a solution through state legislation, Miller said, not optimistic because legislation appears to be “languishing in Harrisburg.”

At Aqua, Lucca said he’s confident that the private company will end up owning the system and its assets, pointing to the prior Commonwealth Court decision to back his prediction.

“The courts have already concluded that Chester Water Authority’s assets are owned by the city, and the city has put a ‘for sale’ sign on it,” Lucca said.

Back in Kirkwood, Neary, still concerned about the fate of his beloved Octoraro, remains hopeful that Lucca is wrong.

“I’m feeling optimistic,” Neary said. “When you get out on that water, it seems like all your troubles melt away.”