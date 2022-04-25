Lancaster city’s first new affordable housing construction in a generation is facing fierce opposition from a group of residents in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood who say the plan is too large and out of step with the surrounding area.

Seven residents, among the most dedicated to fighting the development, have also taken the Lancaster-based affordable housing builder HDC MidAtlantic and Lancaster city to court by appealing a set of zoning changes the developer won from the city.

The $15.4 million plan from HDC MidAtlantic includes 64 apartments for households making between $11,000 and $40,000, 12 of which will be reserved for people with physical disabilities. Rent estimates range from $200 to $850 a month, depending on household income, according to the developer.

The shortage of housing for households with low and even medium incomes in Lancaster County is severe, according to a recent analysis by the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

There are about 4,300 homes throughout the county with rents low enough to accommodate families of two or three making around $40,000 a year or less, according to an analysis from Michaela Allwine, director of housing and community development at the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

To meet the demand for such units, the county would need about 1,150 more to come online each year over a decade, according to the analysis – many times more than the current pace of affordable housing development. Last year, state officials awarded affordable housing subsidies for 118 planned units in Lancaster County.

The Chestnut Hill residents also accuse HDC MidAtlantic of a “bait-and-switch” — quietly changing their original plans of fewer units at 213 College Ave. The developer has strongly denied that charge. HDC officials there said an initial plan to split up half of the apartments with another site on Wheatland Avenue simply did not pan out.

Claude Hicks, senior vice president of real estate development for HDC, said they discovered easements early in their vetting process of 913 Wheatland Ave. in 2020 that limited the footprint of any new construction.

“The neighbors behind (the property) had certain rights and access rights around the property that no one was aware of until we began to investigate,” Hicks said, and that prompted changes to the initial plan, changes that increased the number of units planned for 213 College Ave.

The 213 College Ave. site currently includes a vacant one-story medical office and a dilapidated parking deck that extends almost to the property lines of surrounding homes.

The group of homeowners, who mostly live on West Chesnut and Elm streets behind the College Avenue site, say their support of HDC’s initial plan in early 2020 to build just 30 units near them is evidence that they’re not against affordable housing.

“We want new neighbors, it’s critical to our society that we look at this issue and do what we can, but don’t saddle a whole community with this monstrosity,” said Barry Russell, a resident of Elm Street.

The residents’ arguments against the plan also largely resemble complaints from residents the last time local officials tried to push new subsidized housing construction north of King Street, the city’s unofficial economic dividing line.

In the 1960s and ‘70s, federal officials pushed Lancaster’s housing authority to pepper new public housing in different parts of the city to help reverse longstanding residential discrimination against the mostly Black and Latino residents, who could not find adequate places to live, especially beyond the southeast of the city.

According to the 2002 book about Lancaster’s urban renewal period, A City Transformed by the late David Schuyler, homeowners opposed to a 1969 plan to build smaller public housing developments argued it would not fit into the neighborhood, threaten their property values and overcrowd the community.

“I worked hard to earn my place and I don’t want to see it lose value,” one 8th ward resident in 1969 told local officials in reaction to a plan to build 16 public housing units in the neighborhood, according to A City Transformed.

The group of residents fighting HDC’s plan said they are already part of a diverse community, which they’re proud of.

But they also said HDC’s building was poorly designed to “warehouse” its tenants and it would stick out from the rest of the community.

“I don’t want, five years down the line, folks driving down College Avenue, looking at this monstrosity of a building, and saying, ‘Oh, that's where those people live, and look what they've done to the community,’” Russell said.

“It is overwhelming to the neighborhood, and it is not going to be a positive addition,” said Suzan Matos, an architect and resident of Elm Street.

The five-story building would stand 54 feet high directly across the street from the six-story former St. Joseph Hospital building, but it would be taller than the two- and three-story townhouses behind it.

Matos also claimed that a neighbor told her that they moved to the neighborhood so that her child could attend Wharton Elementary School and the new development meant new school district boundaries would force her child to go to Fulton Elementary instead.

‘A repetition’

When asked about the complaints from the opponents of the College Avenue development, Leroy Hopkins, a retired Millersville University professor and local historian, said he had heard them before when he was an associate director of a now-defunct Lancaster chapter of the Urban League in the 1970s.

“It’s a repetition of what was said back then and just as illogical,” Hopkins said. As part of his work at the Urban League, Hopkins worked to find housing opportunities for the city’s low-income residents.

LNP | LancasterOnline asked Jay Rosenthal, a West Chestnut Street resident who has helped lead the opposition against the HDC plan, about the parallel arguments between past affordable housing fights and those of his group.

He pointed to research compiled by another West Chestnut resident in the group, Deb Sielski, who said researchers have found that property values can fall when a new affordable housing development is too large and out of scale with the area.

The research summary the group referred to is a nuanced one. It does note that some studies have found affordable housing developments that are larger in scale than the surrounding neighborhood may lower nearby property values.

The same report also makes clear many factors can affect property values near an affordable housing project, including the economic conditions of the surrounding area.

“The magnitude of the effect of affordable housing on property values is quite small when compared to other factors that influence property values,” writes Mai Thi Nguyen, an urban studies professor at San Francisco State University. Her research summary provided by Sielski reviewed 17 studies on affordable housing. “When design and management (of the building) are poor and the affordable housing is not compatible or comparable with the host neighborhood, this can lead to a reduction in nearby property values.”

How the 64-unit building would influence the neighborhood remains to be seen, but it’s part of a larger redevelopment of the currently vacant St. Joseph Hospital campus.

As HDC pursues as many as three more affordable housing projects in the area in and around the hospital, Baltimore-based Washington Place Equities is handling market-rate redevelopment of the campus, which calls for about 50 townhomes on what was the hospital’s parking lot and retrofitting about 160 apartments into the main hospital building.

HDC is also working on a 30-or-so unit redevelopment of the hospital’s Delp Wing for affordable housing, and later a new 50-apartment building at 838 Marietta Ave. Lancaster city devoted $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds for HDC to buy the lot for development. That purchase occurred in November.

The nonprofit developer is still exploring possibilities for 913 Wheatland Ave., where it had originally hoped to build the 30 units as part of the 213 College Ave. plan.

More concerns

Dozens of studies over the last 40 years on the effects of new affordable housing developments to the surrounding area have debunked other claims used by homeowners to fight them, and not shown any clear conclusions on others.

For instance, the opponents of the development argue the 64-unit development will cause increased traffic and congestion in the area. But a 2007 report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University showed multi-family housing decreases car traffic and congestion compared to single-family homes. As in larger cities, denser neighborhoods can support more businesses and public transportation.

The residents also mentioned several other concerns, from the loss of mature trees next to the HDC site to noise pollution from dozens of rooftop air conditioning units planned for the six-story building, and a lack of privacy, since a side of the building would face their backyards.

A proposal from HDC for a rooftop terrace for residents of their building also drew concern from the homeowners.

“If they have anything up there, if they have any kind of tables and chairs, well that’s an invitation for a child to climb up over and onto the railing,” Matos said.

Before vs. after

HDC's developments, including the one at 213 College Ave., are not public housing. HDC MidAtlantic last year secured federal tax credits that essentially subsidize the project so the private nonprofit can offer lower rents for households making less than $40,000 a year. Once completed, the nonprofit would continue to own and manage the property.

Lancaster City Council members Ismail Smith-Wade-El and Faith Craig said they met with some members of the neighbors’ group and found them to be reasonable with good-faith objections.

They also said HDC has been cooperative and tried to communicate with residents throughout the process.

“We ought to err on the side of public engagement whenever we can, and sometimes a choice has to be made by the city, by an entity, by the developer, to do what's, in their vision, best for the community,” Smith-Wade-El said. “And this group of people are contesting that definition of 'best’ right now, and I think that's how the process is supposed to work. I’ll admit I’m biased toward projects that bring more affordable housing into our communities, because we have a lot of everything else.”

Mayor Danene Sorace said she did not meet directly with the Chestnut Hill group of residents, but referred the group to HDC staff to discuss their concerns. The group also spoke with city planning staff.

“This is a very well-organized group of folks who know what they’re talking about – they have resources to bring to bear both in terms of time and money to oppose that project,” Sorace said. “And they’re doing that and that is their right. It’s also the role of city government to move the process forward.”

If the 213 College Ave. project comes to fruition, the area will be “an integrated community where everyone is welcomed and people feel part of the community,” said Dana Hanchin, president and CEO of HDC MidAtlantic.

On Wednesday, HDC gave the planning commission an “introductory” presentation of the final plan.

The city’s chief planner, Douglas Smith, said HDC will return to the planning commission with another presentation of potential updates to their designs before the commission votes on a final development plan.

The planning commission is tasked with approving development plans for projects. Members are appointed by the mayor to serve four-year terms and are approved by City Council.

HDC declined to discuss the residents' appeal of the zoning changes they won from the city back in January.

“A zoning hearing board abuses its discretion if its findings are not supported by substantial evidence,” the appeal reads.

Earlier this month, HDC asked the judge to throw out the appeal, arguing the residents did not properly wait to make their challenge until the zoning board issued a legally required written decision.

A hearing before Common Pleas Judge Margaret C. Miller is scheduled for June 7.

Leaders of the affordable housing developer still hope to move forward with construction once its development plans are approved. Hicks said HDC hopes to be leasing out completed units by the end of next year.

HDC leaders said residents that initially resist their affordable housing projects are usually surprised by the quality of the final product.

Hopkins said he remembers a lot of opposition to a southwest affordable housing development more than 40 years ago.

“Once the project was completed, all those complaints disappeared,” he said.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story misstated the approval process for development plans in Lancaster city.