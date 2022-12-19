Holding white candles and braving the bitter cold, about 30 people gathered Sunday night to mourn victims of gun violence and inspire each other to seek change.

Lindsey Martin, 37, of Lancaster organized the candlelight vigil in Binns Park to honor her fiancé, Kendell Cook, who was killed in May 2021. They have a 4-year-old daughter.

“I’m the type of person that I need to do stuff for others to help myself,” Martin said. “If I can bring awareness and try to help one family not feel this pain, I feel like I’ve done something to honor him.”

Lancaster County has had an usual spate of violence recently - in the past three weeks, there have been six shootings, resulting in six deaths and five injuries.

An advocate from a statewide gun-violence prevention group, Brandon Flood, told the crowd on Sunday that change was possible.

“We’re gonna continue to fight to change legislation at the state level to address access and safety,” said Flood, the director of government affairs at Ceasefire PA.

Flood said he heard about the vigil from Martin and other attendee: former Lancaster city mayor, Rick Gray, who’s on Ceasefire’s board.

A number of Lancaster pastors attended, including Carmen Morales from Kingdom City Church on East Clay St. In the past month, she said she was a part of three funerals for victims of gun violence in Lancaster city, including Luis Sanchez who was killed on Nov. 28 at the Prince of Subs restaurant.

“It was the saddest thing I’ve ever had to do,” Morales said. “To watch his kids… saying goodbye to their dad.”

Morales said she also led the funeral for Angelo Torres, a 15-month-old who died of a gunshot wound on Oct. 18 on Woodward St.

“I had to see the mom say ‘I can’t believe I’m doing my own baby’s funeral,’ “ Morales said. “You know what the sad part about it is? Everybody wanna know ‘where’s justice?’ Who cares, there’s a family that’s broken!”

When asked how she would like to see the public get involved, Morales said “show up.” Even though it’s important to make big changes, she said she wanted to remind people that each individual can make a positive impact.

“Go to the park… put up some tables, give them games, play some music, do whatever it takes,” Morales said. “And the first couple weeks, it’s gonna feel like you’re pulling teeth. But eventually, somebody is gonna show up to tell somebody, to tell somebody about this great love.”

Last year, fourteen people died by homicide in Lancaster County, up slightly from 13 in 2020. Of 2021's homicides, five happened in Lancaster city − of 2020's, four were in the city. Since 2000, the county has averaged about a dozen homicides a year.

In November 2021, the vigil’s organizer planned a Thanksgiving meal for people who have been impacted by gun violence, feeding almost 200 people. This Thanksgiving, she and her team fed around 300 people.

Martin is expanding her outreach to feed the homeless around Binns Park on Christmas Eve. Next year, she said she’s hoping to start a nonprofit organization to advocate against gun violence.

Martin said the public doesn’t realize how much pain gun violence causes the people left behind.

“We have a 4-year-old daughter that I have to answer to everyday,” Martin said. “I have to explain to her that her daddy can’t come home.”