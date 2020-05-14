Highway traffic in Lancaster County and across the rest of the state has dropped significantly since March, when residents were ordered to stay at home and non-essential businesses were ordered closed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

That’s according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokeswoman Alexis Campbell, who shared the most recent data, which looked at a period up to April 29.

In Lancaster County, she pointed to a permanent traffic counting station on U.S. Route 230, west of Elizabethtown near the border with Dauphin County. There, passenger traffic was down 27%, while truck traffic was down 7% when compared to pre-coronavirus volumes.

Across all of PennDOT’s District 8 — which covers eight counties in south-central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster — total traffic has dropped 38% on main roadways and 56% on smaller roads, according to the data.

That’s nearly in line with statewide statistics that show total traffic down by 37% on main roadways, interstates and major freeways. Across the state, passenger traffic is down 45% and truck traffic is down 11%, data shows.

Campbell could not say with certainty whether crashes had decreased over that period.

“Preliminary fatality numbers for April appear to be slightly lower than the same period in 2019. However, it’s premature to attempt to assess crash data for this time frame,” she said.

With that said, it appears there has been a decrease in the number of vehicle versus deer crashes, according to state Game Warden Gregory Graham, who covers northeastern Lancaster County.

“A decrease in deer-vehicle collisions is occurring simply due to a large decrease in vehicles traveling the roadways during peak deer movement times of the day,” he said.

Campbell said it was too early in the season to provide deer-crash numbers.

And state Game Commission spokesman Travis Lau warned that those types of crashes could become more common soon.

“Deer-vehicle collisions also see a spike every year around this time as some of last year’s fawns set out on their own, sometimes dispersing to new ranges and crossing roads as they do,” he said.

