There were fewer background checks for firearms purchases or to acquire a license to carry a firearm in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The Pennsylvania Instance Check System (PICS) conducted 321,666 background checks in the first quarter of 2022, according to a news release from state police. That marks a 25% decrease from the 427,450 checks conducted during the first quarter of 2021.

"Established in 1998, PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer," according to the release.

Of the 321,666 background checks conducted, 5,486 people were denied the purchase of the firearm, and 1,975 denials were referred to law enforcement agencies. The background check can also determine if someone has an active warrant for their arrest − the release indicates that 13 people who got background checks were arrested at the point of purchase for a warrant during the first quarter of 2022.

It is a felony of the third degree to make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form, or if they "willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer," according to the release.

First Quarter PICS Statistics

Total number of PICS checks conducted

- 2021: 427,450

- 2022: 321,666

Number of Persons Denied

- 2021: 6,444

- 2022: 5,486

Total Number of Denials Referred to Law Enforcement Agencies

- 2021: 1,325

- 2022: 1,975

Referred to Pennsylvania State Police

- 2021: 296

- 2022: 493

Referred to Local Law Enforcement

- 2021: 1,001

- 2022: 1,408

Referred to ATF

- 2021: 28

- 2022: 74

Number of Individuals Arrested for Warrant at Point of Purchase

- 2021: 52

- 2022: 13