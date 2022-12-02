Few Lancaster County schools participate in What's So Cool About Manufacturing contest

The video begins with two Cocalico Middle School students crafting a gingerbread house.

“Oh no! We’re out of Twizzlers!” a boy gasps, dramatically raising his hands to his head.

Then, the students learn in a telephone call staged in front of school lockers that the machines to make the popular licorice candy are broken.

Thirty seconds later, viewers are whisked to Astro Machine Works Inc., a custom machinery and precision parts manufacturer in Ephrata Borough that makes the Twizzler extruder heads for Y & S Candies in East Hempfield Township.

Earlier this year, the Cocalico students’ video - the product of months of preparation - won the Outstanding Cool Award in the south central region of “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” 2022 contest. The award highlights the creativity of the students making the video, and the contest highlights a relatively new way to connect with potential employees.

The video 2023 contest, which is getting underway in four Lancaster County schools, matters to manufacturers as they struggle to fill hundreds of openings in the region. Even as the sector is predicted to contract, there will be more jobs to fill due to retirements, experts say.

That’s a big problem because, with about 38,000 workers, manufacturing is the second largest private employment sector in Lancaster County behind health care, according to the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. The sector accounts for roughly 16% of the county's total private workforce and 19% of its private sector output (as measured by gross domestic product).

A January 2021 EDC report notes that Lancaster County is forecast to outpace Pennsylvania and the United States for many of its production occupations.

More recently, the Manufacturers’ Association’s Annual Manufacturing Wage & Salary 2022 report shows the continued demand for skilled and hourly positions needed to meet customer demand and to replace the retiring workforce.

Reflecting the national labor market tightness, the report’s results show that manufacturers expect to make more than 880 new hires over the next 12 months, a historic high for the survey.

Virtually all of the 100 participating manufacturers in the survey, 90%, are having difficulty in hiring, with hourly workers and skilled hourly workers at the top of the list.

Also, the survey reported the manufacturing workforce is aging faster with 20% of the companies reporting that a third or more of their workforce could retire in the next five years.

Manufacturing in south central Pennsylvania contributes $14 billion annually to the regional economy and is the second largest employment sector with 118,000 employees, the association said.

Few participants

Cocalico Middle School is one of six Lancaster County schools to ever participate in the 5-year-old annual video contest intended to change students’ perceptions about manufacturing careers.

There are about 100 public middle schools in the nine-county south central region, said Cindi Moses, who coordinates the video contest for MANTEC, a manufacturing resource center based in York. Middle schoolers could also attend private or parochial schools, which Moses didn’t count.

No one is sure why so few of Lancaster County’s 24 public middle and intermediate schools choose to participate. Moses said schools might not have the staff available or willing to lead a team of students. In nearby Berks and Schuylkill counties 27 middle schools are participating. The time commitment and the busy beginning of the school year may also be barriers to participation, suggested a teacher.

The schools that do participate have found it raises awareness of potential careers and engages students in building so-called soft skills in working together on a project, which is the goal of the program, according to Moses.

“It’s work,” said Derrick Kreider, a teacher at Swift Middle School in Solanco School District, which is not competing this year but did compete twice before. “But it’s a really good opportunity. It’s neat to get out to see real manufacturing and a chance for them to see a foundry or a printer or Turkey Hill. I like students to hear that showing up on time is important.”

To find workers, manufacturers have sought to change their image as offering dirty, repetitive work by showcasing the more technical aspects of manufacturing.

“We got involved because we thought this was a great way to get the word out,” said Charissa Gift, head of Astro Machine Works human resources. The Ephrata Borough company has participated for about five years.

Participating in the contest has had a positive effect on Astro Machine Works workforce, too, she said.

“A lot of our team members get involved,” Gift said, adding that connections to the community and schools help build positive relationships for the long term. Students that have visited the company as high school students on Manufacturing Day have ended up working there, she said. Manufacturing Day is a national day in which manufacturers open their doors to the community to promote the sector.

Gift said that Astro Machine Works, like many manufacturers, struggles to find employees in the skilled trades and machining, particularly on its night shifts. She said there are currently three to five openings.

Other manufacturers also see value in the program, too, Moses said.

“There’s always been more manufacturers willing than we have schools,” Moses said.

How it works

MANTEC recruits middle schools in its region and then matches them with a local manufacturer so they can work together to create a video to share with their school and community.

Schools pay for transportation to the manufacturer. Training for teachers and video equipment is provided through MANTEC, which has satellite offices in Lancaster and Harrisburg. MANTEC, a private/public nonprofit, is one of seven industrial resource centers in Pennsylvania that were created by the legislature and are supported by federal and state economic development funds. The centers help small and medium manufacturers access resources they need to grow and remain competitive.

Organizers and educators say the video-making experience helps seventh- and eighth-graders explore careers while giving them an opportunity to develop skills that will be useful in a variety of occupations.

The teams of students and teacher coaches receive camera equipment, software and professional guidance as they learn to script, record and edit their video stories.

There is an interactive aspect in which the community can vote for the “viewers choice” award.

The competition culminates in an award ceremony. For the south central region, the ceremony will be at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster city in March. A panel of judges will select Best of PA awards from the regional winners in May.

The contest, which began in the Lehigh Valley in 2013, has expanded across the state and has had more than 1,000 students involved, according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Making a difference

The video contest complements a focus on manufacturing at Pequea Valley Intermediate School, said Christy Collins, assistant principal.

The school has celebrated Manufacturing Day since 2017 and recently expanded it to Manufacturing Week, which was held in October this year.

“We found less than 30% of our learners were attending four-year colleges and there was a need to expose our learners to other career and post-secondary opportunities that are high-priority within our community,” Collins said. “Rather than spend just a day touring local businesses, we decided to celebrate with a three-day event. Typically, our absence rate, behavior referrals, and nurse visits see a significant decline during these days. During Manufacturing Week, learners are involved in hands-on experiences that give them a taste of manufacturing. Our hope is to inspire future generations of manufacturers and expose our learners to other options that may be their first-choice upon graduation from Pequea Valley.”

She said the hope was to increase participation in the video contest this year.

“It is our hope that learners will not only learn about a local business and career opportunities in manufacturing, but also how to work as a team to produce/edit a short film,” she said.

Kreider, the Swift Middle School technology and engineering teacher, said learning may come in surprising ways.

“Our first year we experienced one challenge,” Kreider said. “An employee (we filmed) left the company so we had to refilm some segments.”

He said it was a headache but a good learning experience for the young teens.

“Things don’t go as you planned,” Kreider said. “In the real world people come and go. This video goes back to the client. It needs to be factual and they have to be happy with it.”

Kreider recruited students for the video contest from the school’s morning newscast team who have exposure to some video production.

“What I like is that they get out into the real world and see a possible career in manufacturing,” he said.

Middle school is a good time because it is a time of exploration, he said.

He recalled taking students to the Buck Co. near Quarryville in Providence Township where they encountered the foundry there, smelting metal in massive crucibles at thousands of degrees and sparks flying.

“It’s just impressive,” he said. “The kids were awe-inspired, sensing the power and energy.”

Another year students were impressed by the precision machining making coasters at H&H Group, a printer in Lancaster city.

Throughout the state, students have been led by a variety of adults, from social studies teachers to librarians, counselors, tech ed and art teachers.

For Kreider, the video contest was a way to share his own inspiration with students.

“Being a technology teacher, I love to see how things are made, love to see the march of technology,” he said.