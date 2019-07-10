Workers were out Wednesday putting up fencing around the construction site for the new Buchanan Elementary School that the School District of Lancaster will be building in Lancaster Township.

The $18.3 million construction project is expected to take a little over a year, with occupancy scheduled for August 2020, district spokesman Adam Aurand said.

Buchanan serves about 390 students.

The project is separate from the water tower that Lancaster city proposes to build on the school property. It has yet to begin the land development plan process, according to the township.

Buchanan Elementary School: Site plan