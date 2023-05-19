Lancaster city’s renovation of Binns Park is underway.

On Friday morning, a chain-link fence surrounded the perimeter of the North Queen Street park ahead of a $650,000 construction project that includes upgrades to lighting, electrical systems and stormwater infrastructure.

The work also involves a face-lift. In addition to new lighting, the project will restore masonry inside the park, provide a fresh coat of paint on some steel components on the outdoor stage in the center of the park, and install some new landscaping, including trees and plants, according to the city.

The city expects the work to be finished by Sept. 12.

Binns Park has received attention of late after county officials said they were considering building a fence around the county government’s property to deter people from congregating or sleeping next to the county building at night.

County officials say individuals have been regularly staying at Binns Park to sleep, eat or take drugs.

City and county officials say social workers regularly offer referrals to people in or near Binns Park for services that provide meals, housing and drug treatment.

Binns Park and Ewell Plaza across the street are both city-owned properties open to the public during the daytime. A Lancaster ordinance prohibits people from sleeping or staying on the properties after 10 p.m.