A female was injured after she jumped from Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) onto eastbound Route 30 east Saturday afternoon, East Lampeter Police said, citing witnesses.

First responders were called to the scene at 2:01 p.m., Saturday, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The female was not hit by any vehicles, East Lampeter Township Sgt. Greg Dolk said.

She was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, Dolk said, adding that the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police did not give her name or age because her family had not yet been notified.

Traffic on eastbound Route 30 was shut down for about 25 to 30 minutes before fire police opened up one lane of traffic.

Get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

