Accused of striking a pedestrian with his motorcycle then fleeing the scene, a Lancaster area man now faces felony charges related to the springtime crash.

Neo J. Verling, 19, was identified as the driver of the motorcycle through images captured by public and private surveillance cameras, according to a Friday news release from Lancaster city police.

Officers were called to the crash on the first block of West King Street about 1:15 p.m. March 26, arriving to find a woman who had been seriously injured when she was struck by the motorcycle, police said. The woman survived her injuries, police said.

Verling had already fled the scene, police said.

Through an investigation, which relied on the surveillance images, police said they were able to identify Verling, and charges were filed against him in May.

Online court documents show that Verling now faces felony charges of aggravated assault by vehicle and causing an accident that involves injury while not licensed. That’s in addition to a number of lesser, summary offenses.