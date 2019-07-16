You've probably read of or heard the word felony and have an idea that it's a serious crime.
Felonies are the most serious of crimes under Pennsylvania law.
There are two other classes of crimes in Pennsylvania.
Misdemeanors are less serious, but still trouble. Summaries are the least serious offenses, but are still crimes and do stay on a person's criminal record.
Felonies and misdemeanors are also ranked by degrees, which further break them down by seriousness.
Sometimes, the media, LNP included, refers to crimes by their classification in reporting.
With that in mind, here's a general guide to the terminology and examples from Pennsylvania's crimes code.
First-degree felony: punishable by a sentence of more than 10 years to maximum of 20 years in prison.
Examples include: third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnap, rape, arson and theft of $500,000 or more.
Second-degree felony: punishable by a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Examples include: involuntary manslaughter, sexual assault, involuntary manslaughter of a victim under 12 years old, burglary of an unoccupied structure, aggravated and indecent assault and theft of property worth more than $100,000 but less than $500,000.
Third-degree felony: punishable by a sentence of up to seven years in prison.
Examples include: bribery, child pornography possession, possession with intent to distribute drugs, certain firearms offenses and theft of property worth more than $2,000 but less than $100,000.
First-degree misdemeanor: punishable by a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Examples include: simple assault, terroristic threats, stalking, repeated driving under the influence and theft of property worth more than $200 but less than $2,000.
Second-degree misdemeanor: punishable by a sentence of up to two years in prison.
Examples include: impersonating a public servant, insulting the national or state flag and theft of property worth more than $50 but less than $200.
Third-degree misdemeanor: punishable by a sentence of up to one year in prison.
Examples include: open lewdness, loitering and theft of property worth less than $50.
Summary offenses are punishable by a sentence of up to 90 days in jail.
Examples include: disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, loitering, harassment, underage drinking, first offense retail theft of property worth less than $150, theft of service where the value is less than $50 and criminal mischief.
A crime can also span classifications and degrees.
For instance, strangulation can either be a first-degree felony, second-degree felony or a second-degree misdemeanor.