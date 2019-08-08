Nearly six months after an abrupt closure due to mismanagement, AMVETS Post 19 in Lancaster city is set to reopen Friday.

Commander Roy Ashmore told LNP that he and other members of the veteran service organization are cleaning the 715 Fairview Ave. location “from the top down” ahead of a grand reopening celebration.

The event, which starts at 4 p.m., will include food, refreshments, face painting, and live music through the evening.

After that, Post 19 will have open hours seven days a week, according to organization officials.

“It feels very good,” Ashmore said of the planned reopening.

“It’s been a long haul here,” added AMVETS Post 19 Steward Jessika Hiepler.

The organization came from the brink following its sudden closure in February.

Repeated Facebook posts alluded to a “temporary closure” with a reopening that didn’t happen.

The state department of AMVETS initiated an investigation into complaints from members concerning financial practices. It failed to renew its liquor license due to back taxes.

Turning a leaf

Beyond the new air conditioners, buffed and re-waxed floors and several fresh coats of paint in the building’s interior, the organization is under new fiscal management from an otherwise outside entity in Hiepler.

A veteran herself, Hiepler has been credited with turning around American Legion Post 34 in Lancaster city when that organization had financial troubles more than a decade ago.

Part of the arrangement between Post 19 and Hiepler includes holding the AMVETS building on Fairview Avenue as collateral for a loan to pay off the organization’s debts.

According to a letter sent out to voting members in May, total debts exceeded $350,000. They had two choices: sell the building or take the bailout. Members overwhelmingly voted for the bailout in June.

Some of the debts have already been repaid, including back taxes to the state, according to Hiepler. That led to the reinstatement of its liquor license on Monday.

Hiepler added she is in the process of making payment arrangements for other debts.

“They will definitely be rectified,” she said.

The liquor license will provide a needed revenue stream, but accountability will be another thing Hiepler said she plans to enforce at Post 19 moving forward. Recordkeeping has been moved to computers on all transactions and a steady stream of events to help increase membership and donations are in the works.

“I’m an accountant,” she said. “This is what I do.”