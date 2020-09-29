When it comes to their cows, dairy farmers take seriously the old adage “you are what you eat.” What a cow eats affects her health and how much milk she produces. To keep cows at their best, many farmers turn to a dairy nutritionist like Jeffrey Swartz of Homestead Nutrition. The Earl Township-based consulting firm, where Swartz is the director of nutrition, serves farms from northern Maryland to State College. A dairy nutritionist’s job is to balance the protein and carbohydrates cows consume. That’s not as simple as it sounds.

Using computer software that models the functioning of a cow’s rumen, Swartz can factor in the digestibility of a feed, an animal’s needs based on its stage of life, and a farmer’s desire to increase the butterfat content of the milk.

“There’s a lot of numbers behind the scenes,” Swartz said.

As ruminants with four stomach compartments, cows require a different nutrition program than single-stomach animals like pigs, chickens and humans.

When farmers feed a cow, they are also feeding tiny organisms that live in the animal’s gut and play a major role in the digestive process.

“Rumen nutrition is all about the

microbes first, the animal

second,” Swartz said.

Adjusting cows’ diets

Most of a cow’s ration is grain and fibrous materials such as corn silage and alfalfa. The feedstuffs are tested by a laboratory to give Swartz the numbers he needs for his calculations.

Farms in Lancaster County are relatively small, so dairy farmers try to grow at least the silage and hay they need. They grow corn and soybeans if they have the acreage.

Farmers buy minerals and whatever feeds they can’t grow themselves, Swartz said.

How often a ration needs to be adjusted depends on the nature of the feeds.

If a farm is feeding corn silage, which is harvested all at once, big changes may not be needed too often.

But hay is cut five times a season, and the ration should be revised every time the farm starts feeding hay from a different cutting, Swartz said.

Rations also sometimes change based on the cost or availability of inputs. That’s what happened this spring with dry distillers grains, a popular feed that is a byproduct of ethanol production.

As consumers cut back their driving at the beginning of the pandemic, ethanol production fell off. Distillers grains became hard to find.

“The price really went up for a while, so people started switching away from it, but it’s actually come back in range again,” Swartz said.

Balancing act

Adding to a nutritionist’s duties, each dairy farm usually feeds several different rations.

There’s one for the milking herd, another for the young heifers, and one or two more for the dry cows, which have finished giving milk but have not yet had their next calf.

No wonder, then, that nutritionists have a fair amount of training.

Swartz, who grew up in eastern Lancaster County, has a master’s degree in animal science from Montana State University.

Nutritionists may have more or less academic training than Swartz. The more you have, the better you understand the science of the rumen, he said.

While precision feeding obviously helps the farmer, Swartz said, it benefits the environment as well.

Careful ration management minimizes overfeeding of nutrients like phosphorus, which come out in the manure and urine if the cows don’t absorb them.

By minimizing that waste, nutritionists reduce the risk of nutrient runoff, thereby protecting local streams and the Chesapeake Bay.