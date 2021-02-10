Federal prosecutors have taken over the case of an Ephrata lawyer accused of threatening to kill government officials in the Washington, D.C., and have specified he planned to killed Democratic senators, though they did not identify his targets by name.

Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler announced the single charge of threatening to murder Democratic U.S. senators against Kenelm Shirk III, 71, on Wednesday. A grand jury indicted Shirk on Feb. 3; the case had been sealed until now.

Shirk, whose firm Shirk Law Associates is in Ephrata, had been the longtime solicitor for Akron Borough until shortly after his arrest by Pennsylvania State Police last month on state charges. Shirk pleaded not guilty to the federal charge at his initial court appearance Tuesday. A message left for his attorney on Wednesday morning wasn't immediately returned.

The Franklin County District Attorney's office dropped Shirk's two misdemeanor state charges, making terroristic threats, on Tuesday. The federal felony charge is a much more serious offense.

Federal court documents do not lay out details of the charge against Shirk, but a news release recounts the accusations Pennsylvania State Police laid out in their charging documents.

Shirk was arrested at a gas station near Shippensburg on his way to the Washington area the night of Jan. 21 — the day after the inauguration of Joe Biden, police said. When police arrested Shirk, they found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in his Subaru Forester and briefcase.

Police in Cornwall, Lebanon County, where Shirk lives, had issued a bulletin about 8:20 p.m. that evening, according to charging documents. The bulletin was related to his wife seeking his involuntary commitment following an argument about the election. It’s not clear from the documents when the argument happened.

Police took Shirk to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital for an evaluation related to the involuntary commitment. A nurse who evaluated him told police “she had a strong gut feeling and instinct that this was more than just a guy who was having a bad day and angry about the election. ... Shirk made comments about shooting government officials in their front yard.”

Shirk comes from a family with a history of community service and political involvement. His father, K.L. Shirk, who died in 2006, was an attorney and long active in the county’s Republican party, serving as chairman of the party from 1964-71. Shirk’s grandfather was Lancaster County’s district attorney.

