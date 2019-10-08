Federal authorities have charged three former executives of Worley & Obetz with at least 15 years of bank fraud.

The former CEO of the oil and gas company, Jeff Lyons, and two controllers, Karen Connelly and Judith Avilez, are charged with defrauding Fulton Bank of $60 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

Manheim-based Worley & Obetz abruptly closed June 4, 2018. The company's employees, about 200 to 250, lost their jobs.

Charging documents allege that between 2003 through May 15, 2018, Lyons, Connelly and Avilez inflated Worley & Obetz's revenue on its financial statements, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Seth Obetz, who was vice chairman and co-owner of the company, said the charges “bring justice (for) the 200-plus employees whose careers were interrupted” by the fraud. “It was a horrible time.”

Obetz, who worked in the same office building as the defendants, added:

“In some ways, I feel sorry for Jeff, Karen and Judy. What they did doesn’t make sense. But they have to do their penance.”

The allegations

Lyons began his role as CEO in 1999. Conelly was the office manager in the 1990s and became controller around 2000 until retiring Dec. 31, 2015. Avilez took over as controller in January 2016.

In July 2016, Lyons and Avilez went to Connelly's home. Connelly taught Avilez how to falsify the statements to Fulton Bank.

Lyons, 48, of Lancaster, and Connelly, 65, of Manheim, both faces charges of bank fraud. Lyons is also charged with aiding and abetting and tax evasion for not reporting over $650,000 in income from Worley & Obetz in 2013, according to court documents. Avilez, 58, of Elizabethtown, was indicted on charges of bank fraud and aiding and abetting.

In August 2018, Lyons and Connelly were charged by Lancaster County authorities in a scam that involved Lyons putting $1 million in personal credit card charges on his personal credit cards and having the company pay. Both cases are pending in Lancaster County Court. The matter was brought to the attention of police by Avilez, who noticed irregularities in the payments, according to officials. Avilez was not charged by Lancaster County authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.