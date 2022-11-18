More than 98% of households in Lancaster County are able to receive broadband internet service, according to a revised map of internet access released Friday by the Federal Communications Commission.

The new map, which provides the most granular portrait of broadband availability across the country to date, allows users to search by address and view information on which Internet providers serve a home or business and what speeds they make available.

The new map is a crucial piece of the funding formula for federal money aimed at improving internet access. The data will be used by the FCC to determine how much each state receives from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last year, which set aside $65 billion in funding for broadband improvements.

The bulk of the money – $42.45 billion – will be given directly to states and territories through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. Allocations to each state are determined by the size of their populations without broadband access, though each state will receive at least $100 million.

Pennsylvania formed its own agency last year to manage and distribute the federal BEAD funds. The 11-member Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority released a plan this month outlining its aspirations to expand broadband infrastructure, access to technology, affordability and digital literacy, and will eventually open applications for local governments to apply for funding.

The new FCC maps represent a significant departure from the commission’s older ones, which experts say likely overstated broadband access because they required providers to report availability only at the census block level, meaning that if at least one home in that block had access to certain speeds, the entire block was reported to have them.

“Here with the new maps, we can isolate specific buildings,” said Kyle Kopko, executive director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania and a member of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. “We can get more granular. We can get more specific, there’s more filtering options, and these are going to be updated over time.”

How to use the map The FCC’s map provides three main options for users to explore Internet access: search by address, geographic area or internet service provider. With the address search, users can view which providers serve a particular address and how they advertise their download and upload speeds. The area search provides a general summary of what percent of residential or business units are covered by six ranges of speeds. The provider search shows which locations in the country individual providers serve and what technology they use. The map also adds the option to view levels of access to mobile broadband and lets users change the map based on a set of filter options for speed and other factors.

Beyond displaying what internet service providers have reported to the FCC, the updated tool also allows residents to challenge the accuracy of the map based on whether their address is included and what services are available to them. Residents can attach supporting documentation to their challenges, which are reviewed by the FCC and its third-party contractor.

“Individuals who see that the information on the maps does not match up with what they know from their lived experience will be able to submit challenges, or request corrections, directly through the map interface,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a press release. “This crowdsourcing activity is an important part of getting the information we have right.”

Users have until Jan. 13 to submit challenges to the FCC’s first version of the broadband map.

In Lancaster County

While the FCC data shows nearly all county residents have the ability to access broadband-level speeds, the data does not show how many households are actually accessing those speeds or what barriers, such as cost or digital literacy, might exist to prevent them from doing so.

“There’s still a lot of different factors that would influence the end user’s experience. So the maps aren’t designed to get at those issues,” Kopko said.

An August report from the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County showed many residents in the county face barriers to affording and using broadband service, especially residents who are older, have disabilities, are immigrants or refugees or have low incomes.

Stakeholders interviewed for the report said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for more access to internet-connected computers and wireless internet hotspots, such as at libraries, as well as training to help people improve digital skills.

“What we heard last year from our work within the county is access to infrastructure is only part of the puzzle,” said Ezra Rothman, director of strategic initiatives and partnerships for the EDC. “If people have access to the infrastructure but can't afford to access the appropriate speeds that they need for them or their family, then that’s an issue that also needs to be addressed.”

One of the EDC’s goals through the report was to promote the FCC’s $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible low-income residents with a $30 monthly subsidy for broadband service and potential discounts on digital devices.