A federal jury in Philadelphia cleared Lancaster city police Lt. Nathan Nickel of accusations that he violated Jessica Lopez's civil rights when he arrested her four years ago.

Lopez, 33, testified Tuesday that Nickel had slammed her into a car.

Nickel, a 24-year-department veteran, testified Wednesday that he used a "controlled push" to put her against the car when she began resisting arrest so that Lopez could be handcuffed.

Nickel, who has never been sued for wrongdoing before, said the case was difficult and he was pleased with the verdict.

"I've had countless people that I've dealt with in the city, in work, in my personal life or have approached me wondering what was going on with this, that they were just so surprised by it and they looked ... in a negative light towards me and it and it hurts," he said.

Lopez had initially claimed that Nickel groped her breasts. U.S. District Court Judge Karen Marston, who is presiding, threw that claim out in August, finding no evidence that Nickel sexually gratified himself by searching Lopez.

Lopez and her attorney declined comment.

The eight-member jury of five white women, one Black woman, one Black man and one white man returned the verdict in less than 45 minutes, including lunch.