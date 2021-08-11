Citing the complexity of the issues, a federal judge said she will need time to study relevant law before deciding if the Ephrata man federal authorities charged for his role at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol should remain incarcerated or placed on home confinement pending trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer argued at Wednesday’s hearing that Samuel Lazar is a danger to the community and should remain locked up.

“The offenses charged are extremely serious. They involved physical violence against law enforcement,” he said.

Collyer cited video showing Lazar spraying pepper spray or a chemical irritant at police, pulling on a barrier and using a megaphone to encourage others to take guns from law enforcement.

At least two officers who were sprayed had no eye protection - unlike Lazar who was wearing goggles, Collyer said. The spray left the officers coughing and unable to see at a time “when they were under near constant attack from a dangerous mob.”

He also said Lazar is susceptible to continued rhetoric that Donald Trump could again become president, referring to baseless claims the election was stolen.

Lazar’s attorney, David Benowitz, argued that Lazar’s case warrants home detention.

“We are approximately seven months past the incident. During that time, Mr. Lazar didn’t do anything violent,” he said. And despite “rumblings” that he was under investigation, Lazar did not try to flee and was cooperative when the FBI arrested him July 26.

As for Lazar’s statements on video such as that police “attacked the people, we have the right to defend ourselves. (Expletive) the tyrants,” Benowitz said that people say things in the heat of the moment that they don’t mean.

Benowitz also submitted 16 letters attesting to Lazar’s character.

The letter writers generally described Lazar as a churchgoing, hardworking, patriotic father of two whose family fled communist Romania, though Lazar was born in America. None of the letters touches on what the government says Lazar did in Washington, nor does anyone say exactly what Lazar does beyond being an entrepreneur, although two writers refer to home renovating.

“If Sam is anything in this world it’s a wonderful man, who’s doing his very best to live out his version of the American dream, through diligence, trusting in God, while also raising his two children. He built a beautiful life and would do anything for the people in it,” wrote Autumn Hickey, his girlfriend of about eight months.

A man named John Salazar, who said he is an Army reserves major who served three combat tours in Afghanistan now working as a civilian contractor for the Air Force, said he knows Lazar to be a “doting father, a hard-working entrepreneur, and a frequent supporter of charities, especially Veteran charities. Our society needs more people like Samuel Lazar.”

Washington, D.C., federal magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather will resume the hearing Monday, Aug. 16.