A federal judge has thrown out a Lancaster woman’s claim in her lawsuit that a city officer groped her breasts on the pretext of a drug search in a 2017 arrest.

However, U.S. District Judge Karen Marston also ruled that a jury should determine whether the officer’s use of force in arresting Jessica Lopez was excessive.

In her ruling filed Monday, Marston wrote, “There is no evidence that (Nathan) Nickel intended to sexually gratify himself by searching Lopez other than her subjective assertion that that was his intention. ...no reasonable jury could find that Nickel committed indecent assault when he searched Lopez.”

In her October 2019 lawsuit, Lopez claimed Nickel sexually assaulted her and hurt her arm after a Nov. 8, 2017, traffic stop in the city’s Southwest neighborhood, about a mile from the police station. She had been a passenger in the vehicle.

Nickel, in court documents, has denied the accusations made by Lopez, who became a prominent member of the city’s protest community following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Lopez’ attorney, Matthew Weisberg, said in an email statement Tuesday, "We are pleased that this matter will be moving forward to trial.”

The city, which is defending Nickel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, but has a longstanding policy of not commenting on litigation.

Lopez’s claims

Nickel testified during a deposition in July 2020 that he could smell marijuana on Lopez after the stop, but she refused to surrender it, so he arrested her and put her in his patrol car to take her to the police station.

Nickel testified he could see in the rearview mirror that Lopez was acting strangely in the back seat as he drove her to the station. That prompted him to stop his car in front of the station to search her and the back seat. He said he found white powder all over her front and lap.

In finding that a jury should decide whether Nickel’s use of force in arresting Lopez was justified, Lopez testified that had fingerprints on her arms from Nickel grabbing her and bruises and marks from being handcuffed.

“Although Lopez’s injuries were minor, there does not appear to have been much justification for any use of force, especially given that it is unclear what crime Lopez had committed at the time she was placed in handcuffs,” Marston found. “Construing the facts in the light most favorable to Lopez, there are genuine issues of material fact regarding whether any of Lopez’s actions justified Nickel’s use of force against her.”

Lopez was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty in March 2018 to drug possession, evidence tampering and disorderly conduct stemming from her arrest.

Marston scheduled trial on Lopez’ remaining excessive force claim for Nov. 18.

Lopez’s protest charges

Lopez is also awaiting resolution of two separate criminal cases stemming from arrests last year during the protests following Floyd’s death and in September after the police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz.

She is charged with riot and related offenses, along with disorderly conduct. A Sept. 2 status conference is scheduled.