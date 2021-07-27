A federal judge has fined Miller’s Organic Farm $250,000 after finding its owner in contempt for violating a 2020 consent decree aimed at getting the farm to comply with food safety inspection laws.

Miller’s had sought unsuccessfully to reduce the fine to as little as $25,000.

U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith also ordered Miller’s to reimburse the government $14,436 to cover enforcement costs. Miller’s, of Upper Leacock Township, has to pay the fine within 30 days of the July 22 order and reimburse the government within 60 days.

And Smith laid out how Miller’s and its owner, Amos Miller, are to have an independent inventory conducted of its meat and poultry that the government didn’t seize during inspections earlier this year, and how that meat and poultry can be kept for personal use or sold to members of the farm’s buying club.

Smith said that the government will destroy what isn’t correctly disposed of within 90 days of the order. Miller’s must also keep appropriate records.

Miller’s has previously held itself out as a private club that sells only to members and as such, was exempt from federal regulations.

The judge said Miller’s must post on its websites and Facebook page by Aug. 5 a notice that it is in violation of the consent decree and cannot sell any more meat and poultry until it liquidates existing inventory as ordered and complies with the court’s orders — namely, that it has its slaughtering done at a federally-inspected facility.

As of Monday afternoon, no such notice was posted, although there is a link to a fundraising page on the Facebook page. The GoFundMe page, created Sunday, appears to be an updated account of one created two years ago that sought donations for Miller’s legal defense. The accounts had raised more than $17,900 as of Monday.

If Miller does not comply with Smith’s order, he faces the possibility of jail and additional fines.

In June, Miller was found in contempt of the consent decree because he was selling meat from animals he slaughtered at his farm, which isn’t federally approved as a slaughterhouse.

Though Miller has testified that he wanted to seek a custom exemption that would allow him to operate a slaughterhouse, Smith said Miller appears to have abandoned efforts despite substantial work by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Miller’s came to the attention of federal authorities in 2016, when the Food and Drug Administration said it identified Listeria in samples of Miller’s raw milk and found it to be genetically similar to the bacteria in two people who developed listeriosis — one of whom died — after consuming raw milk.

That led to the Ag Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service investigating and suing Miller’s over the meat and poultry issue in 2019, leading to the consent decree.