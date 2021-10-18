A federal judge on Monday determined that Samuel Lazar continues to pose a danger and therefore will remain locked up as he awaits trial for his Jan. 6 activities outside the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson pointed to Lazar’s actions, words and what he wore -- all recorded on video -- in responding to Lazar’s bid for release pending trial.

Lazar, 36, has been in federal custody since he was arrested at his Ephrata apartment on July 26.

He is charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes. Video footage referenced by Jackson shows Lazar spraying police, taunting them and urging others to “take their guns.”

At Monday’s hearing, Jackson repeated Lazar’s words from his Facebook post the morning of Jan. 6: “Donald Trump is going to shock the world! We’re ready for war …”

She noted a patch Lazar showed off for a videographer after he left the Capitol, “Blessed be the LORD, my rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.”

Referencing his camouflage face-paint, goggles and tactical vest, Jackson said Lazar came to Washington “dressed as though he’s ready for war. Not as a tourist. Not for an ordinary day.”

Lazar’s appearance earned him the hashtag #facepaintblowhard by online vigilantes who have been trying to identify the hundreds of people in photos posted to the FBI’s website.

As to the defense claims that Lazar found the pepper spray on the ground, Jackson was skeptical. Even so, she said, Lazar did not turn it in to police, but instead “weaponized” it by spraying them.

Lazar was “not just a dangerous loudmouth or agitator” but was someone who, by his own words, had planned for war and showed a “blatant disregard” to constitutional authority placed in law enforcement he is accused of attacking, Jackson said.

“Why shouldn’t I take him at his word?” Jackson asked.

Lazar’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec 16. He has already been held longer than a Manheim Township man charged with attacking a police officer outside the Capitol, stealing the officer’s body camera and later disposing of it. Michael J. Lopatic was released to home confinement in April, less than two months after he was arrested.