A Lancaster County Prison inmate lost the excessive force last lawsuit he filed two years ago against the prison and a corrections officer.

Hilary Caleb Gbotoe, 24, of Lancaster, claimed in his February 2020 federal court suit that corrections officer Ryan McCleod twice threw him against a wall and pushed him into his cell after a fight broke out involving other inmates in August 2019.

Gbotoe claimed McCleod’s actions aggravated a 2018 injury from being shot in the stomach and caused additional injury, emotional distress and pain and suffering.

In seeking to have the case dismissed, an attorney for the prison and McCleod wrote in court filings that McCleod only pushed Gbotoe toward his cell after Gbotoe failed to obey commands to go into his cell for safety after an emergency was declared because of the fight.

Prison surveillance video supported McCleod’s account, the filing said.

The attorney for the prison and McCleod also pointed to Gbotoe’s social media posts, which showed him playing basketball, skateboarding and boxing after the 2018 shooting. Those posts refuted Gbotoe’s claim about how badly he was injured from the gunshot wound, the filing said.

Court filings also indicate Gbotoe may have offered to pay people for favorable testimony.

After the attorney for the prison and McCleod provided information to Gbotoe’s attorney about the discussions of payment for testimony, Gbotoe’s attorney withdrew from the case.

Gbotoe proceeded on his own.

On Aug. 18, 2021, federal Judge John Younge dismissed the case and on Nov. 29, 2021, he ordered Gbotoe to pay $582.90 for the defendants’ legal fees. The county and prison board had also been named as defendants.

Warden Cheryl Steberger declined comment Monday.

When the incident that triggered the lawsuit occurred, Gbotoe was detained on charges of illegally possessing a gun; he cannot have a gun because he's a felon. He pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2020 and was sentenced to six months of probation.

Gbotoe is back in prison awaiting trial on several new firearms offenses and a criminal trespass charge.

According to charging documents, on May 15, 2021, police responded to King Elementary School for a report of a man who broke into the school. Officers found Gbotoe inside with a .22-caliber handgun. Minutes before that call, police were called about gunfire in the area.