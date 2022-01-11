A federal judge dropped Lancaster County as a defendant in a wrongful death suit filed by the mother of Ricardo Muñoz, the mentally ill Lancaster man who was shot and killed by a city police officer in September 2020.

Though Miguelina Peña’s February 2021 suit largely focused on the city and the officer who shot Muñoz, it also named the county, claiming its policies led to a violation of Muñoz’s civil rights — his death — and citing the relationship between the county and city through 911 dispatch.

Muñoz, 27, was killed Sept. 13, 2020, after police were dispatched for a domestic disturbance call, though the family maintained they called police for help because Muñoz, who had schizophrenia, was not taking medication.

When officer Karson Arnold arrived at Muñoz’s mothers home in the city’s southwest neighborhood, Muñoz came running out carrying a knife. As he ran toward the officer, Arnold shot him four times.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl ruled Jan. 4 that dispatchers had no personal involvement in the shooting.

Schmehl also said in his opinion that Peña couldn’t show any “policy, practice, custom, or training deficiency” on the county’s part that was related to the shooting, as would be required for the county to remain a defendant.

“Additionally, it is not the county’s purview … to determine whether city police should carry non-lethal equipment. The county may not be held responsible for the tactical decisions of city police officers who are at the scene of an incident,” Schmehl said.

The city has also asked the court to dismiss the case against itself, Arnold and Jarrad Berkihiser, who was police chief at the time. That has not been ruled on.

District Attorney Heather Adams cleared Arnold after an investigation. She said he “had no time or opportunity to do anything but run for his life and only resorted to lethal force when he confirmed an imminent threat to his life remained” and that de-escalation tactics or less-than-lethal forces, such as a Taser, weren’t appropriate.